Sha Sha bags a BET nod

Blossoming vocalist Sha Sha has bagged her first international nod for as one of Africa’s best for the BET 2020 Awards.

Zimbabwean-born singer whose real name is Charmaine Mapimbiro was announced as an African nominee competing for the Viewers Choice Best New International Act.

Last year, she debut elongated play (EP) called Blossom and featured on numerous December hit single such as Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto, Nge Thanda Wena by Mlindo The Vocalist and Scorpion Kings’ song We Mama.

Sha Sha took to twitter in disbelief and asking for support to bring the accolade home.

“I’m out of words, did not see this coming at all. Honestly, I’m just grateful, thankful, excited, numb just a whole lot of emotions, the mere fact that I’m nominated man! This is amazing! I need you all more than ever to bring this home,” she wrote.

South African champion Sho Madjozi also received her nod for the Best International Act category which she is competing with Burna Boy and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa said, “We are excited to celebrate 20 years of black excellence at the BET Awards during these unprecedented times. The International Act categories over the years have honoured some of the most talented musicians in Africa.

“This continues at this year’s awards with multiple artists nominated from across the continent which is a testament to our commitment to shine a light on our own. We wish all our international nominees the best in this recognition on a global stage.”

Author



Nokuthula Zwane