Shivambu, chef Lorna expecting a baby

Gorgeous celebrity chef Lorna Maseko and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu are expecting a baby.

The couple, which has been dating for the past two years after Shivambu separated from his wife, Siphesihle Pezi, is still going strong. This will be Shivambu‘s fourth child sired with different mothers.

He fathered a child with former model Bonolo Morake and two children with former SABC weather presenter Andile Masuku, but one of them passed on.

There is no official word on the pregnancy yet, but Sunday World can authoritatively reveal that the first-time mum-to-be is over the moon with her pregnancy and the baby bump is already showing.

According to our mole, Lorna is on her second trimester and she is embracing her pregnancy with profound intensity. “Pregnancy is a dream come true for Lorna. She has been wanting to be a mother for years now. This will further solidify their relationship,” said one source.

Another source said Shivambu has been supportive and spoiling Lorna since finding out she is pregnant. The source added that Lorna and Shivambu are so smitten with each other, they could soon walk down aisle.

This because Shivambu has already sent a delegation to her family in Alexandra to officially introduce himself. “Floyd loves Lorna and she also respects him,” said the deep throat.

According to the source, the couple wants to keep the news of the pregnancy secret.

“People become sensitive with their pregnancy until they are ready to announce themselves.”

Lorna disputed that she was pregnant, saying she suffers from a thyroid, which made a bump on her stomach. Shivambu could not be reached for comment.

Author



Theo Nyhaba