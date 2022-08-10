SodaWorld makes it possible to party virtually in Venice

SodaWorld, a unique African-created and developed technology platform that enables artists to generate revenue from the Metaverse, is gearing up to host a live and virtual musical event.

The platform will make it possible for guests in Johannesburg to enjoy live music and performances through a live-stream to the event in Venice Biennale on September 2.

The global virtual event will also enable guests to mingle in real-time through the latest in VR (virtual reality) and immersive technology. It is part of the tech revolution transforming the music industry in an African first IRL (in real life), VR, and online immersive live music experience.

The event will be complete with a sensory visual light show, artistic set and stage design, and live performances ranging from traditional instrumentalists and linguistics specialist rappers to future-facing Afrotech DJs and top musicians including Carlo Mombelli and Aero Manyelo.

