Lifestyle

Trouble in paradise for King Monada

By Kabelo Khumalo

King Monada’s marriage to his second wife, Cynthia Leon is in a state of idibala. Sunday World can reveal King Monanda has chased Leon out of his harem in Mokgoloboto village, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, last week.

The news was revealed by a close relative who was happy to see the back of Leon. The relative, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, said King Monada grew tired of her curtain lectures and henpecking.

The relative also said Leon disrespected King Monada’s mother and was unwelcoming towards the muso’s visiting relatives. The next of kin also said Leon, who works for the Greater Letaba municipality in Modjadjiskloof, has since returned to her parental home. King Monada apparently complained several times that Leon always screamed at and criticised him whenever he returned home late from work.


“She didn’t understand that by virtue of being a celebrity, Monada is a people’s person and sometimes or always will return home late at night because he has to make money. But she will nag him for that,” said the relative. The relative also said King Monada took issue with Leon’s lack of hospitality towards his family when it visited. But the last straw was when Leon apparently exchanged acrimonious words with his mother.

“He then told her to go back to her parents’ home to be properly disciplined as she lacked respect. She left but returned to Monada’s house later in a bakkie and took her stuff and drove off.”

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Cricket SA President Chris Nenzani quits with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani has resigned with immediate effect, the national cricket controlling body announced in a statement today. Nenzani's term was...
Read more
Education

Battle for soul of Afrikaans at SA universities rages

The battle for the soul of Afrikaans at South Africa’s universities is raging, with the University of Stellenbosch (SU) the latest to be backed...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal