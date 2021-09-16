Tweeps unite following Mnakwethu episode, backs up first wife

Johannesburg- Twitter users were left disturbed after the latest episode of Mnakwethu and has deiced to back up the first wife.

The show that airs on channel 161 (Mzansi Magic) at 8:30 is mainly about men introducing their wives to women they intend to marry (polygamy).

This highly talked-about show hosted by one of the outspoken men who is in a polygamous marriage with 4 wives, Musa Mseleku, made viewers rally behind Mashelembe.

On this episode a man named Bheki Langa told his wife, Makhosazana Shelembe that he wanted to take another wife.

Mashelembe started crying bitterly, telling the host about the horrible treatment she has been receiving from Langa.

Seeing her crying kwenza even indoda to cry. Let’s love and respect them bafethu #mnakwethu #mnakwethumzansi pic.twitter.com/EwSewYa6md — Que (@qwabemm) September 14, 2021

“He would not come home for weeks or months and when he is finally home, he would say he does not have money, knowing very well that I am unemployed,” Mashelembe said on the show.

Women..Please stand together and help her… I am asking you to please help this sister. Help her find a job so she can stand on her own. Please help her with therapy sessions… Please do not let this woman's pain,tears and cry go unheard #WomenInAction #mnakwethumzansi pic.twitter.com/eLb7u6UeBh — Sikhumbuzo (@Skhoombz) September 14, 2021

An attitude from the mistress made the host say, Langa, was not ready to be in a polygamous marriage because she did not respect the first wife.

Upon the episode trending on Twitter, ‘Black Twitter’ then organized an initiative to help the first wife get a job so she can provide for herself.

A lot of positive responses came up, with people transferring her money and offering her jobs in Johannesburg and Durban.

(a number of people came forward offering her job, pamper sessions for free, skills transfer and many others)

Earlier this week, social media influencer Tshepi Vundla was dragged on Twitter following the comments she made about women and financial independence.

“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 … One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.

She recently posted a statement apologising. “I would like to apologise for my past posts on Social Media. They were mean and demeaning, there is no excuse for them”.

Tshepi added that she blames this on her choice of words. “I will do better and will be better”, she concluded.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni