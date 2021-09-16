REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Tweeps unite following Mnakwethu episode, backs up first wife

By Coceka Magubeni
Nokukhanya Mseleku (MaYeni),Busisiwe Mseleku (Mamkhulu),Musa Mseleku,Mbali Mseleku, Thobile Mseleku (MaKhumalo) and Mbali Mseleku (MaNgwabe arrives on red carpet ahead of the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Awards on August 26, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa. The awards were hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Johannesburg- Twitter users were left disturbed after the latest episode of Mnakwethu and has deiced to back up the first wife.

The show that airs on channel 161 (Mzansi Magic) at 8:30 is mainly about men introducing their wives to women they intend to marry (polygamy).

This highly talked-about show hosted by one of the outspoken men who is in a polygamous marriage with 4 wives, Musa Mseleku, made viewers rally behind Mashelembe.

On this episode a man named Bheki Langa told his wife, Makhosazana Shelembe that he wanted to take another wife.

Mashelembe started crying bitterly, telling the host about the horrible treatment she has been receiving from Langa.

“He would not come home for weeks or months and when he is finally home, he would say he does not have money, knowing very well that I am unemployed,” Mashelembe said on the show.

An attitude from the mistress made the host say, Langa, was not ready to be in a polygamous marriage because she did not respect the first wife.

Upon the episode trending on Twitter, ‘Black Twitter’ then organized an initiative to help the first wife get a job so she can provide for herself.

A lot of positive responses came up, with people transferring her money and offering her jobs in Johannesburg and Durban.

(a number of people came forward offering her job, pamper sessions for free, skills transfer and many others)

Earlier this week, social media influencer Tshepi Vundla was dragged on Twitter following the comments she made about women and financial independence.

“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 … One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.

She recently posted a statement apologising. “I would like to apologise for my past posts on Social Media. They were mean and demeaning, there is no excuse for them”.

Tshepi added that she blames this on her choice of words. “I will do better and will be better”, she concluded.

