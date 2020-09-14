Lifestyle

Uzalo’s Majozi turns to music

By Kabelo Khumalo
Uzalo actor, Simphiwe Majozi. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi has used the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown to venture into the music industry.

The bubbly and humorous gangster actor, known as Sibusiso on the SABC1 drama, said he had always wanted to record music but was never sure of where and when to start.

While other artists were still wondering how they would survive this pandemic with no gigs, he released his debut song, Nizobona Ngomopho, loosely translated you will reap what you sow, after a year of being shelved.


“I felt it was time to release this song because we are facing the COVID-19 pandemic and we are always told to stay indoors, wear a mask and sanitise, but we are doing the total opposite,” Majozi said.

The upcoming Afro-pop musician said he was now toying with the idea of releasing a full album in November to make a noticeable mark in the music space after years of yearning to become a singer.

He said that this was only the beginning and fans were yet to hear both his hip-hop and Afro-pop music.

“Music has always been a part of me since I started acting in theatre in 1997. That’s when I started doing music because the two complement each other. That’s when I realised I could sing.

“I am an entertainment person and cannot imagine myself joining another industry. I’m gonna grow myself, I’m gonna grow my music and the theatre plays I will engage in will include music.”

He said he could only work on his music after his 6am-6pm Uzalo gig but planned to improve his time management.

