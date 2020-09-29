E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Lifestyle

Ex-Mrs SA wants family assets split

By Kabelo Khumalo
Jo-Ann Barnwell. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Former Mrs South Africa Jo-Ann Joy Barnwell and her husband, Steven Carlo Barnwell, have filed papers in the Joburg High Court to dissolve their in community of property marriage and separate their joint estate.

The joint estate includes a property that they bought with a R1-million loan they obtained from Absa.

In the papers, which are in our possession, the couple said they were married in community of property in Umhlanga Rocks on June 06 2015.


Umhlanga Rocks is one of the top beach holiday destinations in South Africa. It is situated in the resort town north of Durban on the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The couple added that they now want the court to grant them an order to change their marriage to out of community of property with the exclusion of accrual system.

They also want the order to authorise them to enter into a notarial contract.

In her founding affidavit Jo-Ann Joy, who is the first applicant in the case, said that Steven, who is the second applicant, was a businessman and therefore he has the capacity to acquire liabilities and prejudice her.

She also said her husband’s high debt exposure will prejudice the joint estate and put their future children at risk.

“I believe the separation of the joint estate will provide the second applicant and I the freedom to enter into any business transactions without the risk being transferred to the second applicant or myself,” she said, adding that changing their marriage status will be beneficial to both their marital and business

relationships. She said in the notarial contract, they would each retain their assets and none of them would be answerable for the debts of the other, adding that they would each be answerable for the debts they contracted before and after the notarial contract.

They also said the registration of the notarial marriage would not prejudice creditors as they would involve them in the deregistration of their community of property marriage.

Steven declined to comment.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Richard Mdluli sentenced to five years in prison

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been sentenced to a total of five years in prison by the Joburg High Court on Tuesday. Mdluli...
Read more
News

Sascoc demands CSA forensic report

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) appear to be at an impasse, with the former continuing...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal