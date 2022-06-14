Exciting festivities lined up to celebrate Youth Month

In celebration of Youth Month, the South African State Theatre (SAST) will host the 14th annual Youth Expression Festival (YEF) featuring young creatives.

This year’s Youth Month is being observed under the theme “Promoting Sustainable Livelihood and Resilience of Young People for a Better Tomorrow”.

The YEF has been an empowering platform of growth for many young artists who graduated to being masters in their craft. It provides funding for productions and creates multiple employment opportunities for young artists using curated productions.

Racism, corruption, mental health, cultural heritage, and xenophobia are some of the targeted themes that will be presented at the festival from June 15 to July 1.

Thabiso Qwabe, the festival curator and education youth children’s theatre manager at the SAST, shared: “The voice of the youth will be given a platform on Africa’s biggest theatre stages and support will be given to our young creatives during another year affected by the pandemic.

“The festival presents a diverse selection of performances across all arts genres, bringing to the forefront topics faced in our communities.”

The event will be a celebration of the youth’s creative spirit that remembers the past while reflecting on today and interrogating the hopes for tomorrow. Festival goers can expect theatre, dance, visual arts, jazz, children’s theatre, and fashion for this year’s installment.

“To our stakeholders, we are looking forward to hosting you at YEF 2022, and we always appreciate and value your support.

“As we work and play, as we build this industry, come and join us for an entertaining and capturing festival with the future of our arts industry,” added Qwabe.

