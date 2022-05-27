E-edition
Subscribe
Lifestyle

Favourite looks from the Fenty Beauty and Skin launch in Johannesburg

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nambitha Ben Mazwi Instagram

The official launch of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Skin took place in Johannesburg at the Monarch restaurant in Sandton on Thursday evening.

Hector Espinal, who is the the brand’s global makeup artist was the special guest of the night.

The who’s who of the industry all flocked to the much-anticipated event, which everyone was looking forward to.

Although there was no specific theme or dress code there were some stunning looks that stole the show.

See pics here: 

Zola Nombona

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes