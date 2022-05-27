Favourite looks from the Fenty Beauty and Skin launch in Johannesburg

The official launch of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Skin took place in Johannesburg at the Monarch restaurant in Sandton on Thursday evening.

Hector Espinal, who is the the brand’s global makeup artist was the special guest of the night.

The who’s who of the industry all flocked to the much-anticipated event, which everyone was looking forward to.

Although there was no specific theme or dress code there were some stunning looks that stole the show.

See pics here:

