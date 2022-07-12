Former Miss SA finalist a mom to bouncing baby boy

Model and Miss South Africa 2021 finalist Kgothatso Dithebe, who in May announced that she is pregnant, has welcomed a bouncing baby boy to the world.

The model bowed out in the top five of the Miss SA 2019 and made it to the top 10 of the pageant in 2021.

On Friday, she reportedly attended an event by Ponds in Parktown, Johannesburg even though she was in the early stages of labor, where Dithebe was announced as the face of Ponds.

“The most perfect gift,” she wrote on her social media platform about the arrival of her baby.

