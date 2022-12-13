Four things staff should do before going on holidays

It is almost the end of the year and some employees will be taking a well-deserved break to spend time with their loved ones.

However, there are certain things one needs to do before going on holidays. Penquin Marketing Agency’s business unit director, Neill Robertson, shared tips that professionals should consider before switching off for the festive break.

Stay informed

Key contacts need to be informed about the planned closing period. They need to plan projects around your absence, so it’s best to inform them as soon as you can to avoid a last-minute rush. Also, inform your staff of the closing period to allow for leave planning. Make sure you are informed of when your suppliers will be closing down and factor these dates into your planning.

Wrapping up

Conduct a detailed review of your current projects and tasks to ascertain which would be carried over to the following year, and which need to be prioritised for completion before you lock up. If skeleton staff applies to your business, make sure detailed handovers are done timeously should any tasks need to be managed by them.

The office

Take the time to do the necessary checks to ensure your office is holiday ready. These can include doing a server data back-up, ensuring that any office plants are tended to during the holidays and giving your kitchen a spring clean, clearing it of anything that might greet you with a smell after the holidays.

Check that all your security and safety systems are in good working condition and that your security provider is also aware of your closing period. A tip to fend off potential criminals is to time your office lights and have unscheduled check-ins by your security provider.

Reflecting and looking ahead

Use this time to reflect and learn, and set new goals for the new year. Make sure that your staff is included in the process, it gives them the opportunity to buy into the direction of the business, leading to a combined effort.

Once you have your new direction, use the last few days to set yourself up to achieving those goals by mapping out the steps to achieving your goals. To set it off in motion and get the right mindset, see if there are any steps that you can start working on already before closing for holidays.

