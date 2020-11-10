E-edition
Lifestyle

Funny Girl Elsa Majimbo is Africa’s Social Star of 2020

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Kenyan comedian, Elsa Majimbo, who became an internet sensation when lockdown just kicked in has scored herself the African Social Star of 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Her popularity, especially among the South African audience, saw her beat Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi who came in third and Nigerian vlogger, Dimma Ummeh.

Her other competitors included Sho Madjozi, Karl Kugelmann, Thuso Mbedu, Wian van den Berg and Lydia Forson.


The 19-year-old, who now has over 1 million followers on Instagram, has also since collaborated with beauty brands such as Fenty by Rihanna and Mac.

On receiving the accolade she said: “This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me it’s also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise. A big thank you to the people at @eentertainment for recognizing game.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGu-ya0jUTR/

