Future of actor, Muzi Mthabela, not clear

Mzansi Magic viewers were rocked with the news that popular soapie, Isibaya, says goodbye to another renowned actor, Muzi Mthabela.

The reasons for his departure have not been confirmed, however, speculation that he has been cast in two new roles has been hot on everyone’s lips.

According to reports made by Mzansi Celeb News, Mthabela leaves the soapie for e.tv soapie Imbewu: The Seed to take over the character of Zimele Ngcolosi Bhengu from Tony Kgoroge (the current Zimele). This would make Mthabela the third actor to play the role of Zimele.

e.tv Managing Director Marlon Davids was unable to confirm whether Mthabela would be making his way to the popular show.

“Although production activity remains confidential, we can confirm that an announcement on new cast members will be made soon. We encourage our IMBEWU viewers to keep their eyes glued to their screens for storylines that are sure to have them on the edge of their seats. Things are about to get really interesting!” said Davids.

Mthabela’s sudden departure from the Isibaya came with more speculation that he had been allegedly cast for the role of Shaka Zulu in M-Net’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin off, Shaka Illembe.

Benedict Maaga, Mnet/ Multichoice senior manager for corporate communications, told Sunday World that there was no Shaka Zulu story that had been scheduled to air on the channel.

“The production timing of Shaka has not yet been confirmed,” said Maaga.

Mthabela, who has played the character of Duma Ngema- will make his exit on Isibaya after a seven-year run with the award-winning show.

His character grew from being a hitman for the Ndlovus’s to becoming a powerful man in the valley as the Regent to the Ngubane Chieftaincy.

‘’Muzi’s leadership skills, passion and professionalism is impeccable. He is a respectful and loving colleague to everyone that he works with. Our relationship with Muzi doesn’t end now that he is leaving Isibaya, Muzi is and will always be a member of the Bomb production family,’’ said Desiree Markgraaff of Bomb Productions.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane