Give women sex toys to fight mental illness – sex therapist

Globally renowned therapist Marisa Peer has suggested that sex toys be provided free of charge to women to help fight mental illness.

Peer, who is the founder of Rapid Transformation Therapy (RTT), said the vibrators, which women use to stimulate themselves to reach orgasm, help support mental wellbeing.

“Orgasms flood the body with oxytocin, the feel-good hormone, which is a veritable pharmacy of positive wellbeing. It can help to lift a low mood and the after-glow stays with us for up to 48 hours,” said Peer.

Peer said a woman’s orgasm is more important to health than it is a pleasurable experience because the secretion of oxytocin brings instant happiness. She said the hormone also acts as a natural pain killer in the body.

“The benefits of orgasms are so numerous that every woman should be able to access them on a regular basis, whether or not they are in a relationship and whatever their age,” said Peer.

Peer, who authored the book The Ultimate Confidence, further said orgasms also promote deeper sleeps, better complexion and boost the immune system.

This is important, she said, to ensure that women have overall improved health to help them focus better in a world in which they are expected to multitask.

“Research shows that seven hours of sleep a night is critical to our physical and mental wellbeing, but with busy lifestyles and many of us struggling to switch off at the end of the day, orgasms are a great way to unwind at bedtime.

“Climaxing releases the hormone prolactin, which makes you feel more relaxed and helps you benefit from deeper, more consistent, sleep patterns,” she said.

She said it is especially important for older women’s muscle strength as women generally release little testosterone.

Peer said orgasms also help to maintain women’s body weight as they grow older.

Other benefits include plumper lips, healthier hair. Orgasms also act as a massage.

“The body’s natural painkillers – endorphins, and another of the miracle hormones, oxytocin, which we release during orgasm, help us better deal with the normal aches and pains of the day. It acts as an analgesic and almost doubles women’s pain tolerance, providing relief for everything from period pains to rheumatoid arthritis,” she said.

Peer said if vibrators should sit next to vitamins and if they were to be prescribed free vibrators, they would be normalised and destigmatised.

