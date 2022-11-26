Emotional abuse on children heightens chances of mental illness

More than a third of children under 17 years in South Africa suffer emotional abuse and neglect, according to the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), resulting in invisible scars that put them at a greater risk of mental illness.

The survey further shows that almost 70% of children will experience abuse before they turn 17, and 27% will be victims to multiple types of abuse.

Emotional abuse includes withholding love and support, rejection, threatening the child, insults and name-calling, belittling, cold-shouldering, guilt-tripping, and emotional blackmail.

Dr Eugene Allers, spokesperson for SASOP, said psychological abuse, including emotional neglect, receives much less attention and awareness but is one of the most traumatic forms of abuse that a child can experience.

“Although physical abuse in childhood is the most prevalent, affecting 56.3% of children, the risk of developing serious mental health problems is four times greater for the 35.5% who suffer emotional and psychological abuse,” said Allers

“This has an impact on children’s future mental health, with a third of all psychiatric disorders originating before the age of 14, and half before 18 years of age.

“Children should be given the best opportunities in life, living in loving homes free from all forms of abuse. This will ensure their optimal development, with less chance of psychological or psychiatric problems later in life. Children that are abused often become abusers, continuing the vicious cycle.

“The childhood trauma of emotional abuse and neglect affects a child’s sense of self and their capacity to trust and build healthy relationships. It can also affect a child’s physical health and educational outcomes.”

Allers explained further: “All abuse leaves emotional or psychological scars. While physical injuries can heal, emotional scars are disabling and crippling to most individuals, and psychological abuse and neglect are much more prominently associated with mental illness in later life than physical or sexual abuse.”

Allers said there is a lack of knowledge of what emotional abuse entails and its signs and symptoms, and it is often not addressed, as it is more difficult to define and recognise than physical abuse.

“Signs of emotional abuse and neglect in children include anxiety and depression symptoms, isolating themselves, disruptive behaviour, mood changes including aggression and agitation, sleep problems, school refusal or lower school performance, and developmental and language delays. There is also a heightened risk of self-harm and suicidal behaviour.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author