‘I Choose 2 B active bootcamp’ to be activated in Mpumalanga

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will be reaching out to the community of Emalahleni through the I Choose 2 B Active Bootcamp set to be held in Sy Mthimunye Stadium on 10 December.

The community outreach activation is aimed at empowering citizens from various communities around Mpumalanga – through day-to-day skills, which include physical lifestyle activities.

The Bootcamp which was launched in 2015, is an initiative of the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to promote healthy living.

Its mission is to see 50% of South African citizens commit to life-long habits of being physically active regularly by 2030.

Some fun activities will be had, starting off with a 3-5km walk around the Emalahleni community – followed by an Indigenous Games’ Aerobics Activation – which will encourage citizens to see the value of the outdoor games and promoting physical activity participation.

Certified instructors will also be present to conduct an energy-filled choreographed group exercise class – that will feature indigenous games such as Hopscotch and Tug-of-war among others.

Government through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture encourages all South Africans to rally their families, neighbours and all communities to participate virtually in the activation by logging on to the department’s @IChoose2BActive social media platforms.

