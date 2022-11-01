Stroke strikes anyone, anytime regardless of age or gender

Acclaimed South African musician Lira got her fans worried recently when she revealed that she had suffered a stroke, with many commenting that she is too young to be battling the health condition.

But with World Stroke Awareness Week under way until November 3, the health practitioners have again warned that stroke targets anyone regardless of age.

In April, Sunday World reported that the musician had cancelled her much-awaited performance at an annual beauty pageant in Joburg after she suffered a severe stroke while on tour in Germany.

Her family also went public and said Lira could not communicate as the stroke had impacted her speech. However, she has since recovered.

The health condition is a crippling and destructive experience that occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain becomes blocked or ruptures and kills a part of the brain as it becomes starved of blood and oxygen.

Health practitioners advise people to act fast for early stroke detection so they can better manage the condition.

Dr Karisha Quarrie, regional clinical manager from Life Healthcare, said fast, coordinated stroke care and specialised rehabilitation by dedicated stroke teams can minimise stroke complications and reduce the chances of severe disability.

“Minutes matter. If we identify the signs of a stroke early and get medical attention fast, the effect of a stroke can be managed better and brain function can be saved – patients may be able to return to a normal, fulfilling life,” said Quarrie.

How to identify stroke using the F.A.S.T method:

Face – Ask the person to smile or show their teeth. Does one side of their face droop?

– Ask the person to smile or show their teeth. Does one side of their face droop? Arms – Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

– Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Speech – Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

– Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange? Time – If you see any of these signs, call for medical help immediately.

“If you suspect someone may be having a stroke, use the F.A.S.T method to identify any likely symptoms, then get them to a healthcare professional as quickly as possible. With fast response and the right care, a stroke can be better managed.”

Once a stroke patient reaches the hospital, coordinated care by medical experts can ensure the best possible outcomes. Outcomes are then reviewed weekly by the entire rehabilitation team to measure the patient’s progress, manage recovery and the eventual discharge process.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author