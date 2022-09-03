Heartlines to promote active presence of fathers

Men can be physically present but not present emotionally for their children, and some are physically apart but emotionally present.

Fathers Matter is a new Heartlines initiative that promotes the positive and active presence of fathers in their children’s lives.

Heartlines is an NGO that promotes values and addresses pressing societal issues by touching hearts. Together with SABC 2, Heartlines has created a project of six films set in different places around South Africa, which all explore the complexity of fatherhood in the country.

Through the six films, Heartlines wants to create awareness and start conversations about why a father should be positively involved in their children’s lives regardless of their age.

The series features stars such as Aubrey Mmakola, Mpule Matlhola, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, Lebohang Mthunzi, Pascaline Phale, Jacques Blignaut, Tracey-Lee Olivier, Thuli Nduvane, Unathi Guma, Tshepo Maseko, Bradley Olivie, and Lorcia Cooper Kumalo.

The first film will premiere on SABC 2 on September 17 at 8.30pm, and the rest of the films will air at the same time on consecutive Saturdays until October 22.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author