Homestays to benefit locals during Dundee July weekend

Buoyed by the status of being named the mini-Durban July, the rural horseracing event dubbed the Dundee July has become the signature event for Dundee, a rural town under the uMzinyathi district.

The glittering sporting event, scheduled for Saturday, is centred on fashion and horseracing and has proven to be a key driver of the rural economy. This year’s instalment has seen ordinary homes turned into temporary accommodation for tourists.

Hlengiwe Mavimbela, provincial MEC for arts, culture, sport and recreation, told Sunday World that the Dundee July has become a source of livelihood for ordinary people.

“The government is very serious about developing rural towns and rural economies. One of the innovations of the Dundee July is the concept of homestays,” said Mavimbela.

“This has allowed ordinary residents nearby to get a slice of the big accommodation bill. As a result, several black-owned township-based establishments that were often overlooked are now benefitting.”

She added that sport tourism is one of the areas that the province is investing in substantially, saying the move will also create new jobs.

The Dundee July had taken a two-year unprecedented break following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The Dundee town itself had historically relied on coal mining as the main creator of jobs for locals.

The mines, however, closed down leaving hundreds of locals without jobs. The closure also dealt a heavy blow to the economy of the rural town.

