House of Rubicon debuts latest couture collection at SAFW 23

The South African Fashion Week (SAFW) got under way at the Mall of Africa in Midrand on Thursday with the iconic House of Rubicon showing off its latest collection.

House of Rubicon founder Hangwani Nengovhela, who dresses celebrities like Basetsana Khumalo, said this season’s collection was inspired by her late father Dickson Ralushai’s endless signature of strength and perseverance.

Mahovhohovho, a flowing and serene yet powerful and enchanting waterfall, was also an inspiration for the designer.

“The Autumn/Winter ’23 collection is inspired by the power and strength that we possess. Just like still waters, we never compromise our form, but rather adapt to any trials and tribulations that come our way,” said Nengovhela.

“The new collection will interpret the way in which water flows smoothly whilst never losing its formation, but rather adapting to the different streams that may come its way.”

She added the past two-and-a-half years had been a true testament to House of Rubicon’s resilience and persistence in the almost non-operational industry.

Hangwani, who always reflects on her Venda heritage through her elegant designs, added that the new collection will mimic different flows of water, specifically taking reference to the majestic Phiphidi Waterfall in the northern part of Limpopo.

In alignment with the theme of the collection, music by Limpopo’s own legendary musical genius, L‘Wei Ntshivehale, was played during the show.

