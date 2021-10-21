How to make the most of your hotel stay

Johannesburg – As South Africa gears up for a super hot summer the Radisson Hotel Group’s staff has shared some tips on how to help you make the most of your next hotel visit, whether it’s for one night, one week, or longer.

Enjoy the complimentary perks

Peta Carrera, Spa Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, says no matter how long your stay if you have complimentary access to the hotel gym and spa, you should definitely take advantage.

“At Radisson Blu Sandton, all guests receive 25% off treatments at The View Spa as well as free access to the fitness centre.”

In addition to these perks, ask your hotel whether they offer a complimentary shuttle service to local attractions, a wake-up call so you don’t miss that all-important meeting, or whether your hotel has an executive lounge with free internet access and printing facilities.

Ask and you shall receive

Often, guests aren’t even aware of the perks they have.

This includes overlooked services such as early check-in or late departures – most people just assume the time stipulated is what they need to stick to.

Not so, says Thato Kasuli, Night Auditor at Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Cape Town.

“Depending on availability, we can assist guests with an early check-in or late departure, especially for those that perhaps have a late flight and don’t want to spend hours at the airport.”

Most hotels also offer an option to store your luggage at no extra cost, so bear this in mind as well.

Make your stay memorable

Hotel staff love a special occasion so if you’re celebrating an anniversary or birthday, or simply want to treat your significant other, let them know!

“If you mention that it’s your birthday, wedding anniversary or that you’re doing something special for your partner, we’ll gladly step in,” says Lyal De Goede, Assistant Front Office Lead Creative at RED Cape Town.

You can also ask the staff at some hotels to prepare a romantic turndown in the room – complete with rose petals, bubbly and chocolates so definitely check whether this is a service they offer.

Enjoy a custom-made meal at no extra cost

Room service is that one hotel offering we just can’t get enough of, which is why this news made us giddy: even if you prefer dining in your room for other meals besides breakfast, you can.

And if you are a longer-stay guest with dietary preferences, a hotel or chef may be open to preparing customised meals for you.

Get it fresh

“Sleep in and enjoy a lazy morning in bed,” says Chef Lucky Soko of Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton.

“You can have breakfast delivered to your room.”

No time for breakfast? No worries! Some hotel kitchens can prepare breakfast packs from the breakfast buffet at no extra charge.

If slipping into fresh sheets at the end of a long day is more your speed, don’t be afraid to ask for fresh linen and towels daily and for the bed to be made while you head down for breakfast.

That way, your room will be made up by the time you return.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu