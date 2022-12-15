How to stay safe on and off South African roads this festive season

With the festive season holidays approaching, many South Africans are compiling their favourite playlists, finalising vacation plans with friends and family, and gearing up for long trips on the country’s roads.

However, a recent 2021 study has revealed that South Africa has some of the most dangerous roads in the world, holiday goers must take extra precaution to ensure they arrive at their destinations safely and make the most of their time with loved ones.

Reports of the number of hijacking victims increasing from 64,000 to 134,000 in 2021/22, further cautions holiday goers to be extra vigilant when they’re driving through cities and towns that they’re unfamiliar with.

Attie Blaauw, head of Personal Lines Underwriting said: “There’s nothing more exhilarating than hitting the highway and seeing the open road ahead that signals the start of your festive season holidays. But unfortunately, this excitement is accompanied by increasing crime rates throughout the country.”

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen significant increases in the frequency and the average value of stolen and hijacked vehicles by more than 75%. In addition, our reports indicate that while we have known older vehicles with less sophisticated alarm systems to be the most targeted in the past, during 2022, we have seen a significant increase in the theft and hijacking of newer and more expensive vehicles,” he added.

Santam has shared the following tips to keep motorists, and their vehicles safe, this holiday season.

Make sure your car is ready for the open road

Consider hitting the brakes on your trip until you take your car for a safety check. Service your car before your trip to ensure your vehicle’s oil and water levels are high and that other system functions, such as lights, wipers, tyres, and brakes, are in working order.

Be aware of remote jamming

Naturally, while driving for extended hours, you’ll want to take a break and stop to stretch your legs, but make sure you park your car safely when doing so. Make sure your vehicle is parked in a well-lit, secure area, preferably with a security guard on duty. When possible, park in a secure garage.

When leaving your vehicle, be aware of remote jamming, which uses a device to stop the car from locking. Always physically check your door handle that the car is locked, even if the alarm sounds. It is also advised to ensure you test all remote devises and security systems at regular intervals.

Fill up your tank

This tip might sound obvious, but in addition to a punctured tyre or flat battery, very few things are as frustrating and dangerous as running out of petrol. Keep a close eye on your fuel tank and top it up whenever you see a petrol station.

Drive defensively

It goes without saying that when driving on the open road, you should expect the unexpected. Even if you’re driving cautiously, obeying the law, and doing everything right, there is always a chance that another motorist will endanger your life through reckless actions. Make sure you stay aware of vehicles around you, potentially hazardous situations, and changing road and weather conditions.

Install additional security measures

Because of the significant increase in the frequency of stolen and hijacked vehicles, you must always be aware of your surroundings when you stop at a traffic light or a petrol station. By installing a tracking device, you not only increase the chances of a faster recovery of the vehicle, but you also reduce the likelihood of extensive damage, therefore, quicker repairs and less inconvenience to you.

