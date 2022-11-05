Jogging proven to significantly improve mood

A total of 99% of people feel good or great after going for a run, according to findings from a series of running support groups by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

The running support groups take place every day in August and September and are led by Nedbank Runified, Africa’s biggest virtual mass participation race.

The aim is to show the nation that exercise, especially running, can be a starting point to address what has become the nation’s greatest health crisis, mental health.

Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag, said it has been scientifically proven that running improves mental health and reduces depression, stress, and anxiety.

“We wanted to illustrate this to South Africans in the most practical way by facilitating support groups for anyone who felt they needed them. These groups were designed to allow participants to experience the mental effect of even light exercise first-hand,” said Chambers.

“Of those who participated, 59% described their mood as flat before their run, with only 7% saying they were feeling great. Post-run, just 1% felt their mood hadn’t improved, with 17% describing their mood as good and 82% as great.”

Tobie Badenhorst, head of group sponsorships and cause marketing at Nedbank, said they are proud to use the Nedbank Running Club as a partner to create a lasting impact in the communities they serve.

“Through Runified, we were not only able to raise awareness while driving education on this issue, but through clear insights, we have also demonstrated that running, particularly in groups, can reduce stress, depression, and anxiety,” said Badenhorst.

Nedbank Runified for mental health is not over and those who want to join the movement can participate in November from anywhere in the world by joining the Nedbank Running Club on Strava or by searching #NedbankRunified on social media for more details.

