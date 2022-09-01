Joy of Jazz returns with ultimate African jazz experience

The 23rd edition of the Joy of Jazz, Mzansi’s premier jazz festival, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Billed to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on November 25 and 26, the 2022 Joy of Jazz follows what has been the toughest two years in the music industry and live performance-based events across the world.

Kicking off the proceedings on the Conga stage will be the sensational baritone, Dumza Maswana, with a wondrous set Celebrating African Song that will perform with an all-star band of instrumentalists, pianist Andile Yenana, bassist Shane Cooper and drummer Sakhi Nompozolo, alongside reedman Sisonke Xonti with hornsman Sakhile Simani and Thandeka Mfinyongo on Uhadi.

Mandisi Dyantyi will also deliver some of his infectious hymns.

The band Mahube with Music From Southern Africa features saxophonist Steve Dyer (South Africa), vocalists Muneyi and Siya Makuzeni (South Africa) and Xixel Langa (Mozambique) alongside Hope Masike (Zimbabwe).

Multi-award winning pianist and composer Bokani Dyer, saxophonists Linda Skhakhane alongside pianist Afrika Mkhize, drummer Sphelelo Mazibuko, bassist Benjamin Jephta and Siphamandla Dlamini will feature on the Dinaledi Stage presented by 702.

There will also be a set of tribute performances in celebration of key jazz figures who passed away in the last two years. Gloria Bosman will lead a celebration of the music and legacy of the late grand-matriarch of song Sibongile Khumalo.

The Horn Summit, A Tribute to Bra Johnny Mekoa, will honour the great trumpet maestro and founder of the Music Academy of Gauteng.

The musical magic of the people of Mozambique will be given fine expression by Maputo’s own Moreira Chonguiça with Irmandade (Brotherhood) featuring Jaco Maria. The guitar wizard of Maputo, Jimmy Dludlu, will also ascend to the Conga Stage to wow jazz lovers with his singular sound.

Festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutsinya said: “We see this as the year of recovery for us as a festival, but also for the whole local music ecosystem. The industry has been under severe strain for the past two years.

“We’ve chosen to use this year’s festival as a catalytic investment in the recovery for local talent. Joy of Jazz has also been a central platform for the development of jazz talent over the past 23 years. As we rebuild from the hiatus of the pandemic, we thought it prudent to prioritise local music and talent.”

Along with the premier musical offering, festival organisers TMusicman in collaboration with Synergy Business Events are presenting the inaugural 2022 Joy of Jazz “Music and Lifestyle Experience (expo).

The expo aims to attract 3 000 visitors and over 100 exhibitors. It is open to both concert and non-concert goers and highlights the festival’s focus on economic recovery and development.

According to the managing director of Synergy Business Events, Tiisetso Tau, the collaboration seeks to create and give a platform to brands and businesses that form a part of the music and lifestyle business value chain.

