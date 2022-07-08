Kairo Forbes launches jewellery range with DJ Zinhle

Social media personality and the daughter of hip hop singer AKA and DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes, celebrates her seventh birthday today.

Not only is she celebrating her birthday but Kairo has collaborated with her mother and will be launching her jewellery range under Era By DJ Zinhle.

Taking to social media DJ Zinhle wrote a heartfelt birthday message dedicated to Kairo, where she also shared the good news of her newest venture.

Zinhle shared how blessed and proud she is to be the mother of Kairo. She further said she is always a mess when it is her daughter’s birthday.

“Kairo launches her jewellery range today with @erabydjzinhle, I am so proud of the work that Kairo and @moozlie did on this project, well done,” she wrote.

