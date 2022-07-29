Lalela Mswane brings Supranational crown home

Lalela Mswane, the new Miss Supranational received a warm welcome on Friday as she brought home the crown.

The beauty queen was last year crowned Miss South Africa and came out as the second runner up for Miss Universe last year.

Mswane had spent half a month in Poland representing South Africa against 69 other countries at the 13th annual international Supranational beauty pageant.

The 24-year-old made history as the first black woman to bag the title, crowned by her predecessor Chanique Rabe from Namibia.

“Being in Poland for the past fortnight, ahead of my return to Johannesburg, gave me a chance to let everything sink in. I am grateful and share the crown with everyone in this country.

“I am the first black woman to have won the title – what a time to be alive. It’s been a big week for women following the Banyana Banyana win and return home. I am filled with national pride,” said Mswane.

Mswane proudly flaunted her Zulu heritage at the national costume competition which had been designed by the local Lloyd Kandlin.

