Lockdown made us live like cows – Sjava

Award-winning hip-hop artist Sjava’s famous One Man Show concert is back after a two-year hiatus.

The annual show, which was disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, will now be held at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on December 9.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Sjava, born Jabulani Hadebe, said the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown left many artists struggling and unable to fend for themselves.

“When the lockdown pandemic happened, it forced us to take a break, pack our bags and move back home. It was not a nice thing, for two years we were living like cows,” said the afro-pop musician.

“Being told where to go and what time to be indoors, and even the food we eat. Now that things are back to normal, the Sjava One Man Show is back and I can promise my fans that fun will be the order of the day,” he said.

Java, who serenaded the queens and kings of South Africa with his songs Umama and Ngempela, said several high-profile artists will be featured in the show, but refused to disclose their names.

“They are a surprise act,” he said.

“I’m bringing all the guys who I had wished to work with before. It’s going to be a night to remember, I’m even scared to share the names of artists who will share the stage with me.

“It’s going to be epic,” said Sjava, who is now signed under 1020 Cartel after he left Ambitious Records which is owned by businessman Kgosi Mahumapelo.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author