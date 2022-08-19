Losing weight is achievable with these healthy tips

There has been an increase in various women who experience health issues related to obesity.

Losing weight can be a challenging process for many women. However, using healthy weight loss techniques can assist in maintaining them, this is according to Omy Naidoo, co-founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians.

Naidoo said: “most women find it difficult to lose weight because trying to figure out where to start can be overwhelming. Weight loss isn’t a quick fix, but the key is to make a few easy healthy changes to achieve it.”

A Public Health Frontiers study shows that obesity or overweight prevalence respectively among women in South Africa is approximately 61.6%.

As such, the growing number of health issues associated with an increase in body weight is becoming a major public health concern.

Despite this, Naidoo says it is essential to be patient and consistent during the weight loss process. She added that losing weight can easily be accomplished with simple tips that can easily be incorporated into one’s daily schedule.

These are five healthy weight loss tips by Naidoo :

Stay hydrated

A simple and effective way to promote weight loss with minimal effort is to drink enough water. You cannot function properly without the proper amount of water, but when consumed before or between meals, it can also help you lose weight by increasing your calorie burn and decreasing your appetite.

Exercise regularly

Exercising can help you lose weight faster by burning extra calories and speeding up your metabolism. Simple ways to start exercising include lifting weights, using gym equipment, or doing body-weight exercises.

Switch to a smaller plate size

Weight loss can be aided by switching to a smaller plate size, which can limit your portion size. “A person’s weight can be affected by the number of calories they consume, however, cutting down on the food you consume can help lose weight faster,” adds Naidoo.

Limit processed foods

Women, in particular, are more likely to gain excess body weight when they consume more processed foods. Thus, it is best to limit your intake of processed foods and eat whole foods instead, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins.

Eat more protein

Protein intake is the most important factor in the weight loss process. A high-protein diet will help you maintain your weight loss by decreasing your appetite. While you’ll need a balanced diet that includes unprocessed foods like whole grains, fruits, veggies and healthy fats to lose weight, you should focus on protein to get the best results.

“Keeping these tips in mind can help you lose weight quickly. However, you can also talk to a registered dietician to assist you in developing healthy eating and physical activity plan to help you achieve this challenging process,” concludes Naidoo.

