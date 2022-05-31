Makeup artist Espinal vetted by Rihanna

Before being hand-picked by Rihanna to represent the brand around the world as the Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, Hector Espinal served as a Sephora PRO artist for five years, travelling the globe on behalf of the beauty retailer.

As part of the Fenty Beauty Global Artistry Team, Espinal has been an integral component of the brand’s industry-shaking launches and growth.

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 after years of Rihanna playing with and testing the best of the best in the beauty industry.

She identified a gap in the beauty market in terms of products catering for all skin tones and types.

With Fenty Beauty and Skin being available in Africa, you get different dark shades.

Espinal, who was chosen from hundreds of makeup artists, told Sunday World it is important for black women of so many shades of brown to choose the right foundation.

“The Fenty Beauty foundation range has so many shades of brown, and it is important to look at the chest so you can see the surface tone and undertone of the skin. Your undertone is what should bring the colour of the right foundation alive,” said Espinal”.

The global makeup artist believes in infusing urban and Latin flavours into his makeup style and believes so much in women.

When he does makeup, he wants to bring back a woman’s confidence if they have lost it.

“This can be done through bold lipstick or beautiful smokey eyes.

“When I think of the women in my family, I think about how I can bring that strength into every makeup I do,” said Espinal.

The 1950s and 1970s beauty look inspires his work, and he said that those specific looks are classics.

“It’s a classic take. The 1950s had bold lips and cat eye, while Nina Simone killed the 1970s with her graphic liner with tones and beautiful skin. I bring those classic elements into my look that can make an impact in today’s look.”

He links makeup to sexiness. This artist believes makeup can make a woman feel sexy, but the makeup line is not aimed at women only.

“I don’t think there is a perfect makeup look for daytime and night time, I think it is all about balancing everything out.

“Your foundation should be lighter in the daytime and heavy in the night time because of lighting.”

He said that makeup should always be removed at bedtime and that it is important to have a skincare routine and that people should not compromise with their skin.

“The journey with Fenty has been amazing, especially being in Africa and seeing different women, their skin tones and just making history in the beauty

industry.”

