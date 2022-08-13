Mamelodi-born visual artist breathes life into home decor

Mamelodi-born visual artist Keneilwe Mokoena never knew a career in the arts could be an option for her but today she is recognised for her eclectic, dreamy, and sometimes provocative aesthetic artwork.

Mokoena was selected alongside two other aspiring female creators to collaborate with Mr Price Home in honour of women’s month.

She created a signature homeware collection inspired by her self-portrait series, intermingling images representing the strength and beauty of women into beautiful arrangements.

Mokoena’s designs are whimsical and feminine and have been featured on a wide range of accessories from bed linens, wall art, stationary, cushions, and candles.

“The main idea behind my range is really celebrating the feminine side of nature, so lots of flowers and lots of plants. If I were to describe my range in one word it would be whimsical,” she said.

The fine art graduate said she was inspired by her mother and is still in awe of how she (her mother) managed to accomplish so much as a single parent.

Mokoena explores multimedia works, using YouTube and Instagram to share eclectic and surreal multimedia collage pieces that make reference to global socio-political issues, as well as her own internal struggles.

She has curated a number of exhibitions and facilitated art workshops for various organisations including the Pretoria Art Museum, the American embassy, and The Coloured Cube.

