Mark Zuckerberg launches fashion for Meta App

American media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, who is also the co-founder of Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms, is launching fashion for the Meta App.

Zuckerberg and author Eva Chen shared on social media that they would be launching Avatar stores on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, where people would get an opportunity to buy digital clothes to style their avatars on different social media apps.

They added that they would start off with a few opulent brands including Balenciaga, Prada, and Thome Browne.

“Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. We’ll add more brands and bring this to VR soon too,” they wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author