Masakhane helps curb mental health in arts, entertainment sector

Depression and mental illness epidemic is ravaging the youth, according to Skonz Makhathini, one of the founders of Masakhane, an initiative aimed at curbing mental illness in the entertainment sector.

Loosely translating to building each other, Masakhane aims to create a visible, youth-driven change in communities.

“This campaign is a solutions-driven initiative aimed at reigniting the creative spirit of young South Africans,” said Makhathini.

“Our experience has taught us that a sense of apathy resulting from a lack of opportunities contributes heavily to depression.”

As one of the ways to destigmatise and humanise depression and mental illness, Masakhane hosts annual interactive seminars in partnership with prominent figures in the arts sector.

“We’ve had four successful interactive seminars where people were educated and enlightened firstly about what depression and mental illness are, and how they can deal with it,” she shared.

This year, Masakhane partnered with Impande YeSigodlo Family Spiritual Wellness Institute and the artists in the industry. It will be hosting its fifth annual interactive seminar at the Downtown Music Hub in Johannesburg on June 25 from 10am.

