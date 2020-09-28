Master in class of his own

Internationally acclaimed musician and the world hottest property, Master KG, got his fans oohing and cooing when he showed off a set of wheels worth millions of rand.

This he did ostensibly in celebration of breaking YouTube records with his hit song

Jerusalema.

The musician’s hit has garnered more than 150-million views within nine months as the ditty continues to bring the world together through the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

Sunday World could not establish at the time of going to press if the musician got the car as an endorsement or had bought it. According to our research, a Ferrari FF costs R4-million to R5-million.

Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, couldn’t be reached for comment. His manager, Branden Maseko, said he was unable to comment on the artist’s personal assets.

But he said they were disappointed Master KG had lost millions that he could have made as the song blew up at the height of COVID-19 and couldn’t get gigs because the country was on lockdown.

“He could have made millions. But it has been exciting to witness the growth of this song. It was never anticipated to break records but it is undeniably the song that is making us forget most of the things we are going through now and has the world sharing the same dance moves.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo