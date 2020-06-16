Lifestyle

Menstruation minister on mission to unearth truth

By Nokuthula Zwane
Candice Chirwa. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Chirwa’s aim is to normalise the process 

Candice Chirwa is a self-proclaimed minister of menstruation.

The 24-year-old has a master’s degree with an emphasis on menstrual health education and management.

Chirwa, who is the founder of non-prot organisation Qrate, was announced as the Lil-Lets South Africa’s latest brand ambassador for her contribution to menstrual health and education.

Having recently completed her master’s research on menstrual health management – Looking at the state’s obligations to prioritising menstruation – she is part of a few South Africans trying to make a di­erence.

On May 28, the country celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day, where the government reminded South Africans that in the 2019/2020 budget, the National Treasury had made available R157-million to provide free sanitary pads to quintile 1-3 schools across the country.

Chirwa’s contribution includes workshops, TED x Talks as a menstrual activist, and weekly social media threads on menstruation.

She says there is a gap between what the population understands about the menstrual process and what is true.

A natural occurrence has turned into a nightmare for millions of women and girls through persistent taboos and stigma, lack of access to menstrual products and proper sanitation, as well as lack of education on managing their menstrual cycle, Chirwa says.

She says: “A lot of people, specifically men, are uninformed about what it even means to menstruate. Notions such as ‘menstruating women excrete toxic substances from their vagina that cause owers to die quicker’, and that menstruators ‘cannot touch food because the blood will contaminate the food’, leads to misconceptions about the purpose of menstruation.

“We have an extreme lack of education regarding menstrual cycles, and therefore existing taboos cannot be challenged until there is sufficient knowledge to combat these misconceptions.”

She explains that a close friend called her the minister of menstruation a§er seeing the work she did with Qrate’s menstruation workshops, thus the self- proclamation.

“So, I decided to give myself that title to also create a safe space where people could ask any questions they feel too embarrassed/overwhelmed to ask. Furthermore, having the title of minister of menstruation allows for people to reflect on what society would be like if we … normalised menstruation and had progressive policies around menstruation in place.”

Chirwa says she applauds numerous pad drives because they allows for many girls to have access to these products.

Author


Similar stories

Lifestyle

How to stub out the habit

There is help for many people who want to quit smoking Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional A­airs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is hellbent on keeping the...
Read more
Entertainment

Miss SA top hopeful, Shudufhadzo Musida, hits the ground running

  Miss SA top 35 finalist, Shudufhadzo Musida, has hit the ground running. The Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.