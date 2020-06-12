Miss SA Top 35 revealed

Miss South Africa’s top 35 hopefuls have been announced.

The contestants come from around the country with Gauteng leading the pack with 12 contenders. Kwa-Zulu Natal with six; the Western Cape with five; the Eastern Cape and Free State with four while North West has two and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each have one entrant.

This year there are three comebacks: 2018 finalist Karishma Ramdev, and Anarzade Omar and Nkosazana Sibobosi who fell short of scooping the crown last year.

Miss SA publicist Janine Walker says for the next few weeks, finalists will be out to impress judges including Anele Mdoda and former Miss South Africa title holders Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), Liesl Laurie (2015) and Adè van Heerden (2017).

The rest of the top 35 are:

Ø Contestant, Kayla Neilson, 27 from Meredale, Johannesburg is a singer/songwriter with Lorac Entertainment, as well as a beauty salon and fashion brand entrepreneur. She is also commercial model and aspiring actress with Legends Agency.

Ø The youngest contestant is 20-year-old Carla Peters. Peters grew up in Bethelsdorp, Port Elizabeth, but is currently living in Muizenburg, Cape Town. A full-time model at Boss Models Cape Town, she is also a drama student at Rondini Film School.

Ø Anarzade Omar (21), from Johannesburg South, graduated in Strategic Communication from the University of Johannesburg and currently working in marketing. She made the Miss South Africa Top 35 last year.

Ø Anica Myburgh (27), comes from Bethlehem in the Free State but currently lives in Robertson in the Western Cape, a full-time international model with Boss Models and has a degree in BSC Life Science with majors in Psychology and Physiology and currently completing a Post Graduate Certificate in Education at Unisa.

Ø Aphelele Mbiyo (24), comes from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape but currently lives in Johannesburg, holds a BA Integrated Marketing Communications from the AAA School of Advertising in Cape Town, works as a marketing associate and is a part-time Boss Model.

Ø Busisiwe Mmotla (27), comes from Emdeni in Soweto and is a senior and FET phase teacher also studying for a Diploma in Personal Training at Trifocus Fitness Academy.

Ø Chantelle Pretorius (24) was born and raised in Pretoria, but is currently traveling six months of the year working as a model in Europe. She completed a Diploma in Nutrition at the Blackford Centre in the UK and is currently studying B.Com Business Management through Unisa.

Ø Gabriella Koopman (23) from Sandton, Gauteng, completed her honours in psychology at Stellenbosch University and is currently tutoring her brother at home and hoping to do her masters in clinical psychology in 2022.

Ø Jamie Lee Harris (24), comes from Bluff, KZN, but currently resides in Johannesburg. She is a final year Bachelor of Law student as well as an entrepreneur and model.

Ø Jordan van der Vyver (24) lives in Durbanville in the Western Cape but grew up in Johannesburg. She currently works as an international model signed with Boss Models South Africa.

Ø Kadija Makhanya (23) hails from Umlazi, KZN, but lives in Cape Town. She graduated with a ND in Civil Engineering from the Mangosuthu University of Technology and is currently completing a B.Tech at Tshwane University of Technology in construction management. She is also a part time model at Indoni models and D&A.

Ø Karabo Legodi (21) from Soweto, Gauteng, is in her second year of a psychology degree at the University of Johannesburg and a full-time model at Boss Models Johannesburg.

Ø Karishma Ramdev (25) was born and raised in Chatsworth, KZN, but moved to Pretoria at the age of 18 where she studied and graduated with a MBChB at the University of Pretoria. She is now a qualified medical doctor working in Johannesburg. Ramdev was a Miss SA Top 12 finalist in 2018.

Ø Kea Mokorotlo (21), comes from Bloemfontein in Free State but lives in Johannesburg. She is in her final year studying strategic brand communication at Vega college, Johannesburg and is also a digital content creator on various social media platforms.

Ø Lebogang Mahlangu (24), was born and raised in Soshanguve, Pretoria and is currently based in Umhlanga, KZN. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with a BSc. Food Science degree and is currently employed as a product developer.

Ø Lerato Manoko Malatji (25) lives in Orange Farm, Gauteng and has a degree in Information and Knowledge Management from the University of Johannesburg. She is also a model with Fabulousdotcom Models.

Ø Lerato Siko (24) hails from Potchefstroom in the North West Province and graduated with a B.Com Marketing and Tourism Management degree from the North West University. She is currently running her own event styling and coordination business L A S Events while also working at A&E Wedding and Function Decor.

Ø Lesedi Phala (24) from Pietermaritzburg, KZN, is a final year LLB student at the University of the Free State and is a part time model at Boss Models.

Ø Lindokuhle Mvango (24) is originally from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape but currently lives in George in the Western Cape. She graduated with a Higher Certificate in Business Studies from Nelson Mandela University and is pursuing a Diploma in Logistics Management. She is also a part-time model at 33and me talent agency.

Ø Luvé Meyer (23) from Brackenfell, Cape Town, is a psychology graduate and is currently completing her honours degree. She is a full-time model with ICE Genetics.

Ø Matsepo Sithole (21) comes from Pietermaritzburg, KZN, and is studying law at the University of Pretoria.

Ø Melissa Nayimuli (24) was born in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, but lives in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. She obtained a BA degree in Motion Picture Medium from AFDA in Johannesburg and works as an account manager for a marketing agency.

Ø Melvarene Theron (25) from Eldorado Park, Gauteng is an LLB graduate from the University of Johannesburg. She is employed as a legal intern at the Gauteng Department of Roads and Public Transport.

Ø Natasha Joubert (22) hails from Centurion, Gauteng. She is a B.Com Marketing Management graduate, public relations officer and couture business owner.

Ø Nicole Wilmans (25) is from Stellenbosch and has a degree in fashion design and is currently completing an honours degree in fashion design.

Ø Nkosazana Sibobosi (24), was born in Khayelitsha but now resides in Cape Town and is a creative director and filmmaker who also works as a professional fashion model signed with Boss Models Cape Town. She made the Miss South Africa Top 35 last year.

Ø Olin-Shae De La Cruz (26) was born and raised in Claremont, Cape Town, but now lives in Bryanston, Johannesburg. She is in her final year of completing her Bachelor of Business Administration in Media Operations Management degree and works as an account manager for an advertising agency. She is also a netball coach at ActionKidz SA and the co-founder of Swish EP.

Ø Olorato Major (24) comes from Warrenton in the Northern Cape but is currently living in Midrand, Gauteng. She recently obtained her private pilot’s license at Aeronav Academy and is currently completing her commercial pilot’s. She is also a part time model at PACE Model Artist Management.

Ø Palesa Keswa (23) comes from Sasolburg in the Free State and graduated with a B.Com degree in Economics & Risk Management. She is studying for her honours degree in economics.

Ø Savannah Schutzler (24) is from Durban KZN but now lives in Rondebosch, Cape Town. She graduated with a BA in Drama and Theatre Studies from Stellenbosch University and received Honours in Live Performance and a Diploma in Media Makeup and Styling. She is an actress and online TEFL English Teacher.

Ø Sherry Wang (25) from Sunninghill, Johannesburg graduated from Wits University with a BA Honours degree in International Relations and is currently working in HR at Hogan Lovells law firm in Sandton.

Ø Shevon Pereira (23), comes from Johannesburg, Gauteng and graduated with a degree in B.Com Entrepreneurship through the University of Pretoria. Currently a part-time model at G3 Models and an au pair she also co-owns a small business called Route Products.

Ø Shudufhadzo Musida (23), comes from Ha-Masia in Venda, Limpopo, but currently lives in Johannesburg. She graduated with a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) from the University of Pretoria and is currently completing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Ø Stacy Gossayn (23), is from Viljoenskroon in the Free State and recently graduated from the North-West University with a BSc degree in Human Movement Science and Physiology.

Ø Thato Mosehle (25) comes from Stilfontein in the North West. She currently works as a medical doctor at the Klerksdorp Tshepong hospital complex and is a part-time make up student at the Beauty Therapy Institute in Bloemfontein.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane