Miss SA top hopeful, Shudufhadzo Musida, hits the ground running

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Miss SA top 35 finalist, Shudufhadzo Musida, has hit the ground running.

The Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Pretoria graduate is the only contestant from Limpopo province to make the Top 35 of the pageant.

Musida a 23-year-old from Ha-Vhangani, Masia village in Vhembe district Limpopo, will observe youth day at Takalani children’s home in Nzhelele village today.

Musida, who stands for socio-economic empowerment for women and children, will spend the day donating stationery, handing out sanitary towels and cooking for the kids.

If she wins the pageant, she will be the second person to hold the prestigious title, after Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, who was crowned Miss SA in 2010.

“It is really surreal that this moment is happening, I went from being shy to being a part of this journey. The support from everyone, especially people at home has been super overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I am truly thankful for this opportunity, to represent so many women in this country,” said Musida.

Limpopo MEC for arts and culture, Thandi Moraka, also congratulated Musida saying she represented the Province with pride and dedication.

“This is a month for young people, and we are truly humbled with what each individual has achieved, this shows that hard work pays off. I have interacted with each of them and they have brought so much positivity about their journeys. I am urging every young person to keep raising the flag of the province high”, concluded Moraka.

Musida is currently completing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

The 62nd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant will be held in August this year.

