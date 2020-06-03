Movies in the safety of your vehicle

Outdoor viewing planned

Cape Town’s Mother City Drive-in has announced plans to host movie screenings, comedy nights, and music shows, allowing patrons to enjoy the entertainment from the safety of their cars.

Organiser Lyle Master told Cape Talk radio this week that the aim is to create a safe environment in which to support artists and the creative industry.

They are in talks with the city of Cape Town to establish protocols on how these events will unfold.

“This is a very safe way of getting some sort of normality to the people of South Africa. Our drive-in concept is not just about movies, it’s also about helping musicians and comedians to get on stage and start earning again,” said Master.

The organisers of Splashy Fen Music Festival, which is South Africa’s longest-running music festival held in KwaZulu-Natal, have been working with the government to revamp the way entertainment will be experienced.

Their “Parkflix” – which also allows fans to enjoy live music, movies, comedy and more, all from their cars.

Three locations in Hillcrest, Durban and Umhlanga have been earmarked for the shows.

Somaya Stockenstroom