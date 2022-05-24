Musical explores corruption, GBV through folklore

In celebration of Africa Day, the University of Johannesburg’s arts and culture department and Madevu Entertainment will present Hlakanyana, an Afrotururistic fusion of traditional folklore in a contemporary world, at the university’s arts centre on Wednesday.

After a long development journey since the advent of Covid-19, Hlakanyana is set to

bring folklore, award-winning music, and magic to the Keorapetse William Kgositsile

Theatre.

Directed by South African theatre icon Janice Honeyman, the musical features a cunning, unethical creature depicted in animal or human form, and who is the long-awaited son of the chief of a village. But instead of being a uniting force, he leaves devastation in his wake.

Many of the issues that South Africa grapples with, such as gender-based violence, corruption, a lack of mentorship and moral guidance, and uncertainty are explored through the medium of folklore.

In its ninth draft and perfected by MoMo Matsunyane, the stellar cast includes Sandisile Dlangalala, Dolly Louw, MoMo Matsunyane, Sibusiso Mxosana, Manakomba Ndimande, Siphiwe Nkabinde, Mphumzi Nontshinga, and Kensiwe Mathebula-Tshabalala.

Head of UJ arts and culture Pieter Jacobs said: “the Fada interdisciplinary theatre programme facilitated the collaboration of second-year students from across the faculty on the design of various elements of a professional production produced by UJ arts and culture.

“With Hlakanyana, this interdisciplinary and collaborative intent of the programme was

embraced by extending these creative processes to a range of professionals including

writers, actors, musicians, composers, dancers, and choreographers to create the much-anticipated musical we are delighted to present in partnership with Madevu

Entertainment.”

