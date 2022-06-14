Nakhane added to Spotify’s Pride Beyond Borders playlist

South African singer Nakhane Mahlakahlaka has been added to the Spotify’s Pride Beyond Borders playlist.

As part of Spotify’s Global Raise Your Voice Pride campaign, which is aimed at celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, Spotify has launched two new music and podcast playlists featuring stories and music from all corners of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The music and playlists include:

Pride Beyond Borders: A music playlist that highlights emerging LGBTQIA+ artists around the globe, including Nakhane. Spotify Clips with artists Nakhane, G Flip, Thekayetan and Marilyne Léonard featured on the Pride Beyond Borders playlist to share these creators’ stories and shine the light on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pioneers: A music playlist featuring artists whose music pushed sonic boundaries and spearheaded queer movements around the world.

Raise Your Voice: A new audio series in the form of a podcast playlist that lifts up the voices of global activists in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Gay Pride & Prejudice: A new Spotify Original podcast starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson with a plot that serves as a queer reimagining of pride and prejudice.

Raise Your Voice is taking place across 37 markets and will be focusing on a diverse group of historically underrepresented LGBTQIA+ activists by amplifying and celebrating their work and communities.

The global campaign includes a series of activations during the course of Pride Month, including a refreshed Pride Hub, as well as Spotify’s collection of curated flagship Pride Playlists.

Spotify is also supporting the cause by donating directly to key partners focused on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community globally.

