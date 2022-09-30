New fitness craze, Padel, is gaining momentum in Mzansi

Padel is the latest and fastest-growing sport globally. And Virgin Active is putting it on the menu for Mzansi fanatics.

It is capturing the attention of all kinds of people across the world as an easy-to-try, easy-to-play, and easy-to-enjoy activity. The sport has on average over 25 million players in over 90 countries, and is quickly ramping up in popularity among South Africans.

The nature of the sport requires that it is played in pairs, promoting buddy-like accountability and social interaction. The game takes the best parts of tennis and squash. It can be played as a doubles or singles game, played on an astro turf enclosed court, one-third the size of a tennis court. Scoring is the same as normal tennis, and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure.

Fitness and wellness brand, Virgin Active, has since made it more accessible as they launched the Virgin Active Padel Club in partnership with The Racket and Ball Club (R&BC).

The construction of Padel courts and corresponding pro shops is currently underway, both at Virgin Active fitness clubs and stand-alone locations. These will be operated and managed by the R&BC, with the rollout of arenas comprising four Padel courts at flagship Virgin Active Padel Clubs located at Bree Street in Cape Town and Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. Many more are set to come in the next 12 months.

“Not only is Padel now the talk of the sports world and being embraced by people of all ages and activity levels, it is an easy, simple, and fun sport that anyone can enjoy – a testament to its meteoric rise in popularity,” said Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active Group CEO.

“Our ethos that wellness and living an active lifestyle is something that any person can embrace, is why this partnership with R&BC just makes sense. Our business strategy remains one underpinned by a commitment to offering more than functional fitness clubs, moving towards a holistic wellness offering that offers something for absolutely anyone,” says Kowarski.

“This means we will always remain invested in providing unique experiences for our members, with the latest bringing this pace-setting sport and our established active communities together.”

Each club will provide players with Panoramic Padel Courts, WPT (World Padel Tour) quality turf, top-class coaches as well as national Padel events and social events. Players will also be able to get the latest top-of-the range Padel gear at the on-site pro shops.

Non-members will have access to the Virgin Active Padel Clubs, which will be charged at the full rate, and there will be an option to join through either a Virgin Active gym membership or a Virgin Active Padel Club membership.

