Nkhensani Rikhotso’s passion for plants birthed a thriving business

Nkhensani Rikhotso has built a thriving business from her passion for plants which attracted the attention of Mr Price Home and gave birth to a collaboration for the retailer’s women’s month range.

Rikhotso had to create designs inspired by her business and life, which have been incorporated into a range of homeware items including cushions, planters, stationary, tableware, and more.

She describes her range as a stunning blend between nature and the female form that is rooted in the strength, beauty, and resilience of all the women who have impacted her life.

“The women that raised me are so different, yet they have all added a part of themselves into my life,” she said.

Rikhotso was a quiet and curious child growing up but with an analytical mind. She wanted to pursue a career as a pediatrician or a chartered accountant, but she fell in love with plants when she started delving into self-healing and spirituality.

She started bringing the plants home for a safe and calm environment.

“I got my first plant in 2020 and my home quickly turned into what seems like a jungle, now with over 200 plants. At the beginning of [Covid-19] lockdown, I posted something about plant care.

“I only had about 250 followers, but that post did really well, so I started posting more and soon I had a thriving business. So, it really went from a passion to a career in a second,” said Rikhotso.

Her healing journey led her to becoming a qualified reiki healer and she began offering in-person and distance reiki healing, which she feels is a natural complement to her plant business.

“I believe my deepest purpose in this life is to help others find their own healing, whether through reiki treatment or creating a safe and mindful space with plants.”

