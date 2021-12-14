Nomfundo Moh juggles social work and music

Johannesburg – Nomfundo Moh is fast becoming a sensation in the music industry with her third official radio single, Phakade Lami, sitting on almost 1-million views on YouTube.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Nomfundo Ngcobo, teamed up with two of the hottest voices dominating, especially in amapiano – Ami Faku and ShaSha.

But this track, she said, is a love ballad meant to be soft, meaningful and serenading. “Because I love love.”

Ngcobo, from KwaZulu-Natal, said she started writing the song last year when Covid-19 was wreaking havoc throughout the world, keeping people from interacting in person.

“I wrote the first verse and the hook. It means ‘my forever’.

I love singing positive songs and love songs. I wanted a song that would comfort those who couldn’t be together in these difficult times,” she said.

She also had no idea that she would be teaming up with the popular voices, but admits she was ecstatic when she heard the news in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh)

“My manager told me to focus on the album and not worry about this one song. I was also studying, and luckily I could manage it because of virtual classes, while travelling and focusing on the rest of the album.

“My manager reached out to the ladies, who I admire tremendously, and they were happy to work with me.

The result is a song with three languages, isiXhosa, isiZulu and Shona.”

She said the Afropop song Lilizela, which made her a household name, was re-released when she signed with Universal last year.

Before this, she was hustling independently, while studying towards a bachelor of social work at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College campus.

Now in her final year, she dreams of changing the world through social work, but also loves singing and composing songs. “I started singing at church at a young age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh)

I’ve always loved music, so much that I started doing covers, mashups and finally writing my own music.

“After Lilizela, it was fans who encouraged me to go bigger.

It’s through them that Universal heard about me and signed me up, therefore the re-release of the song.”

She said she chose the name Nomfundo Moh because Moh was her nickname growing up. “I decided to go by the name that my family and friends call me by”.

Her full album of African love ballads will be released early next year.

Watch the music video for Phakade Lami below:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author