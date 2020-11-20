Nomzamo Mbatha Coming 2 America in March

The film Coming 2 America featuring SA’s own Nomzamo Mbatha has been confirmed for release in March next year.

According to Variety, Amazon Studios has confirmed that they acquired worldwide rights to the film from Paramount Pictures. They report that the official date of release is March 5, 2021, where the film will release on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is the sequel to hysterical 1988 comedy, Coming To America, starring Eddie Murphy as the Prince of Zamunda, accompanied by Arsenio Hall, who plays his confidante Semmi.

Semmi has to cover for the young prince, who is on a quest to find his own bride in America.

This time, the film now directed by Craig Brewer, sees Akeem as a king, who again takes Semmi along to Queens after finding out about a son he never knew he had.

Known for her roles in Isibaya and in the film, Tell Me Sweet Something, Mbatha joins other new cast members including Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler and Bella Murphy.

James Earl Jones who played Murphy’s father also returns.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom