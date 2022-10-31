Noria Mabasa’s artwork is shaped by dreams

World-renowned sculptor Noria Mabasa has recently had her artwork placed at NIROX Sculptor Park in Krugersdorp.

Sunday World was invited to the exclusive vernissage of Noria Mabasa: Shaping Dreams, where some of her stellar woodwork has been placed. The collection is named after her experience and the start of her journey as a sculptor, literally meaning she who sculpts what her ancestors reveal in her dreams.

The sculptures also centre on indigenous traditions of material culture production of pottery and woodwork.

Although she could not make it to the private viewing, her artwork still filled the room with love. The artwork foregrounds colour and texture and is said to be “pointing the way we encounter nature by seeking spiritual guidance from it”.

Mabasa’s style of work is reffered to as Shona-Venda pottery, which was developed between the 14th and 15th centuries.

The 84-year-old, born at Xigalo village in Limpopo, started her art career in 1974, influenced by a dream from her ancestors and inspired by the canons of Vhutsila, which she says means art is inclusive of all art forms, including traditional drum making, pottery, mural and sculpture.

Without formal training, she started making clay sculptures and images, which represented traditional themes and visions from her dreams then she joined Ditike – The Craft House of Venda in 1985.

Her craft gained international recognition and has since been showcased in various parts of the world. This includes the 1985 BMW Tributaries in West Germany and the Stedelijke Museum in Amsterdam.

As a highlight, she holds the Order of the Baobab in Silver for exceptional achievements in unique forms of fine arts under trying circumstances.

According to the exhibitors, Mabasa says the rustic vessels are hand built by grounding the clay, coiling the wood and smoke firing in a pit, which imbues them with natural ash and can be utilised for daily use.

“This process supports a need to acknowledge the inclusive nature of African art, which has no concept of the decisive idea of separating art and craft as perceived in the Western tradition,” says Mabasa. Her work is decorated with traditional geometric patterns and animal motifs with mythological figurines in fantasy narratives.

She lives in her rural home and continues to teach traditional pottery and sculpting to the youth through her art school.

“Certain styles have clearly defined identities that have been appreciated down the centuries. My work is functional, exhibiting purity of form and embellished with simple motifs.”

She says when she takes a break from her art life, she enjoys gardening and spending time with her dogs for peace and calmness.

