Norma drops the Gigaba surname

Norma Gigaba has reverted back to her maiden name. She took to her Instagram account yesterday to announce the start of her new journey.

“Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady, who I’m crushing on her today WCW..Her name is Norma Mngoma, I’m so excited to use my maiden surname again, this is who I am and where I belong … my IG handle is @Norma.Mngoma and on Twitter @normzmngoma #New beginnings,” she posted.

Norma, who is married to former Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, was arrested last month after an incident at their Pretoria home.

Sunday World also reported that Gigaba has filed for divorce. It’s also been reported that she has moved out of their marital home in Pretoria.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom