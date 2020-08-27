Lifestyle

Norma drops the Gigaba surname

By Kabelo Khumalo

Norma Gigaba has reverted back to her maiden name. She took to her Instagram account yesterday to announce the start of her new journey.

“Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady, who I’m crushing on her today WCW..Her name is Norma Mngoma, I’m so excited to use my maiden surname again, this is who I am and where I belong … my IG handle is @Norma.Mngoma and on Twitter @normzmngoma #New beginnings,” she posted.

Norma, who is married to former Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, was arrested last month after an incident at their Pretoria home.


Sunday World also reported that Gigaba has filed for divorce. It’s also been reported that she has moved out of their marital home in Pretoria.

 

Author


Similar stories

Education

Government has identified 6 universities as high risk

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande said his department has identified six public universities as high risk of COVID-19. According to a...
Read more
News

PPE looters to be severely punished – Mthembu

Cabinet has given an undertaking that companies that stole money from the state by inflating prices of personal protective equipment will be “severely punished”. Minister...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal