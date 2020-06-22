Ntando Duma Joins The Queen

Tv presenter and Actress, Ntando Duma, has joined The Queen’s star-studded cast.

The actress is set to play the character of Mpho Sebata, the daughter of Detective Hector Sebata, the character played by Rapulana Seiphemo.

These details were confirmed by Fergusons Films on the soapie’s social media account on Sunday.

Before joining the Queen, Duma starred in a BET drama called Isono, the Sin, but she had dropped the gig to make way for the Mzansi Magic soapie.

Duma got her first Tv break on Etv’s Craze E, a youth show, and she later joined Rhythm City where she played the character of Zinzi Dandala.

Aubrey Mothombeni