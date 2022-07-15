Old Mutual hands AMPD Studios back to artistic community

Old Mutual is handing AMPD Studios in Newtown back to the community.

Launched by Old Mutual in May 2019, the financial institution continued to support the initiative for three years. AMPD Studio will now be a venue that the management will guide into a profitable and revenue-earning enterprise.

The announcement was made on Wednesday evening, with Gigi Lamayne as the MC of the night.

AMPD Studios’ new chapter was celebrated with music legends, up-and-coming artists, and members of the artistic community who have made AMPD Studios their home over the last three years sharing their experiences and successes.

Thobile Tshabalala, head of brand at Old Mutual, said: “The vision for AMPD Studios was always to create a vibrant launchpad for the music stars of tomorrow and a venue for cultivating financial education amongst creatives.

“This has been successfully achieved and we are excited to hand this asset back to the community for the benefit of future musicians.”

Tshabalala added that while making music, the new generation of stars were able to absorb another important skill, learning how to handle their finances and find their way through the contracts, as well as other business aspects of a competitive business which were often ignored.

“In the future, the musicians who were part of making AMPD Studios the place for musicians to be creative will still be able to use the facility. Old Mutual helped set the stage for making this platform a successful business.”

