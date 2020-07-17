PALSE looking for new ambassador

PALSE, who have had singer Donald Moatshe, as the face of their brand, is looking for a fresh face.

For over a decade, PALSE, founded by Soweto-born Paledi Segapo has become a favourite and recognised brand all over Africa.

A permanent feature on South African Fashion Week, the brand has also walked away with prestigious accolades over the years. These Include African Designer of the Year in 2015 at a fashion week in Tanzania and the Africa Best Fashion Brand award at a fashion week in Ethiopia in 2018.

With Donald kitted out in this label, he was awarded the Best Styled Award at the Metro FM Music Awards.

Segapo says Donald will still be dressed by the label, but they wanted to refresh the brand and offer someone the chance of winning a R200 000 prize.

“The winner of PALSE Next Ambassador takes home a prize package of over R200 000, that include a contract with SYNC Model Management, financial solutions services by SANCYN and brand management/PR services,” said Segapo.

Entries for PALSE Next Ambassador close on 9 August 2020.

To enter visit @palse_sa and @SYNCMODELS_ on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom