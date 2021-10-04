Pearl Thusi announces her partnership with Black Rose Gin

Johannesburg – Celebrated South African actress Pearl Thusi took to social media and announced that she now owns equity in Black Rose Gin.

The brand stated that the partnership will expand Pearl’s business interests into a dynamic alcohol space and make her more familiar with creative entrepreneurial marketing.

The TV personality revealed that she knew that the gin was special when she first tested it.

Thusi stated that this was a huge milestone for her and wanted to celebrate it all over the world.

Pearl also has a partnership with Mac and owns a range of hair products called Black Pearl.

Tell your friends to pull up 🥺❤️🙏🏽#BlackPearlxBlackRoseGin pic.twitter.com/e7hYN8KYsr — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 4, 2021

‘***ANNOUNCEMENT***



We are so excited to be sharing the amazing news that actress, model, TV presenter and iconic South African media personality, Pearl Thusi has acquired ownership equity in Black Rose gin. #BlackPearlxBlackRoseGin #WelcomePearl @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/b1zMckRvKn — blackrosegin (@blackrosegin) October 4, 2021

Congratulations my bestie @PearlThusi I’m so inspired by how hard working my friends are, wishing you all the success Pearly… It’s gonna be a great summer 🥂 pic.twitter.com/NKREYmRfM0 — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

