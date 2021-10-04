REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lifestyle

Pearl Thusi announces her partnership with Black Rose Gin

By Anelisa Sibanda
Pearl Thusi now owns equity in Black Rose Gin. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg –  Celebrated South African actress Pearl Thusi took to social media and announced that she now owns equity in Black Rose Gin.

The brand stated that the partnership will expand Pearl’s business interests into a dynamic alcohol space and make her more familiar with creative entrepreneurial marketing.

The TV personality revealed that she knew that the gin was special when she first tested it.

Thusi stated that this was a huge milestone for her and wanted to celebrate it all over the world.

Pearl also has a partnership with Mac and owns a range of hair products called Black Pearl.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news inSouth Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.