Period panties are a big win for women

There have been many inventions to help women go through their periods unstained since the beginning of time – tampons, menstrual cups, sanitary pads and now sanitary underwear.

The underwear, popularly known as period panties, is multi-layered and super absorbent aimed at preventing leaks during the month’s flow. The panties are marketed as the most advanced sanitary products available for their unmatched absorbency, cost efficiency and lack of odour.

Mr Price clothing has added the high-demand period undies to its range. The four-layered products are designed to be a leak- and odour-free, and can hold up to 50ml of fluid to help you continue with daily activities without worrying about leaks.

“Period panties absorb fluid and moisture to keep you dry. You don’t need any other sanitary products; no pads, no tampons – just the panty! Every pair is designed to be leak-resistant, control odour and provide ultimate comfort and flexibility so you can go about your day-to-day life without having to worry about tampons or pads.

“The inner layers of the panty are designed to absorb fluid while the outer layers are designed to prevent leakage of fluid. The panty will absorb and lock in the fluid so you don’t have to worry about leaks,” said the Mr Price team.

The panties come in different styles, ensuring that you do not feel like you are wearing one.

Just like normal panties, they need to be washed and dried in a non-humid space to preserve absorbent and antibacterial layers – these can last up to two years under good care and maintenance. The cost is R149.99 a pair.

Period-proof panties were earlier introduced into the country by Riana Lederle, founder of the online store Soul Sistas, which sells sanitary underwear.

The online store has insurance policy panties made from nylon spandex fabric, which are said to be lighter and can be used as a backup to tampons, pads or on a lighter period day.

They also offer full monty panties made from bamboo fabric. This type is used during heavy flows and is said to absorb at least three times what a tampon can maintain. Soul Sistas sells its special undies for R295.

Adidas apparel brand has also joined the expanding space, catering to females in sport with its TechFit Period Proof workout gear. These leggings came out of a project that analysed the issues that prevent women from participating in sports while on their period.

The team suggests that a breathable and comfortable pair of leggings that will ensure protection against leaks is important in the female world of sport. The leggings have three layers, a wicking layer, an absorbent layer and a leak-proof layer.

Unlike period panties, it is necessary to wear period-proof tights with preferred protection during period days – allowing the tights to act as extra protection.

According to Transparency Market Research, the period panties market will grow by 17.2% to reach more than R41-billion by the end of 2026.

“Period panties are two types, namely disposable and reusable. Reusable period panties offer superior leakage protection and are eco-friendly.

“The reusability factor makes them favoured to reduce the burden on raw material sources – both environmental and man-made.

“Thus most women globally prefer this product. This is anticipated to result in significant growth of the period panties market in the upcoming years,” reads the research in part.

